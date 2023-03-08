Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-0 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,079. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

