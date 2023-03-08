Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stake Lessened by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC trimmed its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Gogo comprises about 15.9% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 2.16% of Gogo worth $33,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 115.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

GOGO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,037. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

