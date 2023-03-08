Gode Chain (GODE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $148.51 Million

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $308,725.46 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

