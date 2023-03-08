Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.64

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 605067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X US Preferred ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X US Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

