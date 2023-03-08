Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Global Water Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GWRS remained flat at $12.63 during trading on Tuesday. 7,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources
About Global Water Resources
Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
