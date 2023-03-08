Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS remained flat at $12.63 during trading on Tuesday. 7,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.48 million, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Water Resources

About Global Water Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.