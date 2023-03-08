GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.06

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$44.06 and last traded at C$43.79, with a volume of 258965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.81.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

