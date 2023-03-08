Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Shares Up 6.6%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. 148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.78.
Genus Trading Up 4.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84.
About Genus
Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.
