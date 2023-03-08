GensoKishi Metaverse Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $223.92 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

