GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Update

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get GATX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

GATX Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.12. 139,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

