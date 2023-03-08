GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATXGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered GATX to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,101,168.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $2,192,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,168.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.12. 139,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,589. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. GATX has a 52-week low of $84.96 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47.

GATX (NYSE:GATXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GATX will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

About GATX

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.