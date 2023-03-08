Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Galliford Try Price Performance

Shares of GFRD stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 182 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 214,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Galliford Try has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.34).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

