Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Galliford Try Price Performance
Shares of GFRD stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 182 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 214,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,033.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. Galliford Try has a 52 week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.34).
