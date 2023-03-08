Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Sold by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. Galapagos makes up 1.2% of Tang Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tang Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Galapagos by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 46.4% during the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 379,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120,302 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 566.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 216,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. 718,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,567. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

