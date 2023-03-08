Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.58 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Gaia

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

