FY2022 EPS Estimates for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.07). The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

FiscalNote stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. FiscalNote has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,634,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,440,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

