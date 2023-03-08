Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €31.75 ($33.78) and last traded at €31.65 ($33.67). Approximately 15,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($33.62).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($38.83) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €30.32 and its 200-day moving average is €27.03.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

