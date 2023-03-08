Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 620 at Barclays

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPFGet Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 620 ($7.46) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.02) to GBX 700 ($8.42) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.78) to GBX 800 ($9.62) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $808.57.

FNLPF stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

