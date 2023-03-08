Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.30

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 38036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

