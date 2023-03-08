Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Short Interest Update

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the January 31st total of 19,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,515,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,010. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.