Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Position Increased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 938.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FELE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

In other news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $110,970.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $412,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Franklin Electric news, VP Kenneth Keene sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $110,970.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,246 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $879,109.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,068,848.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.70. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

