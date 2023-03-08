Franchise Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Franchise Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of FRG opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.73. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Franchise Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.26%.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

