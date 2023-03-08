Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $68.49

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.49, but opened at $74.76. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 2.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
