Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $68.49

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $68.49, but opened at $74.76. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 2.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.