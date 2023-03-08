Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Plans Dividend of GBX 132

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 132 ($1.59) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 97.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar & Technology VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Price Performance
FTSV stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.74) on Wednesday. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.16 million, a PE ratio of 288.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 49.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About Foresight Solar & Technology VCT
