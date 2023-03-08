Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Plans Dividend of GBX 132

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 132 ($1.59) per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 97.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar & Technology VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FTSV stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.74) on Wednesday. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.16 million, a PE ratio of 288.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 49.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters, and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

