Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.19

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 46378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $548.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,701 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,672,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 929,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

