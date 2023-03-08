FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.71. 128,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 108,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQDF. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 79,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 72,356 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $211,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 71.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 58,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

