FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,827 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 3.11% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $403,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.23. 167,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.85. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

