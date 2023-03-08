Flare Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Flare has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $395.81 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,199,360,270 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03639028 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,945,047.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

