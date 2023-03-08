First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

First US Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FUSB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.10. First US Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

