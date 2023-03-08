First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 3.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.03% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $309,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $453,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05 and a beta of 0.13. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $52.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

