First Majestic Silver Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.
First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
AG stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.
Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $9,005,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,411,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on AG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
Further Reading
