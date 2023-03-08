First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,200. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,881,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.