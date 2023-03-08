First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

In related news, Director Jan H. Hollar purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Community during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Community by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

