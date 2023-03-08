First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CFO Craig L. Nix Buys 73 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. 10,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.04.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.