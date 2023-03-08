First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CFO Craig L. Nix Buys 73 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Rating) CFO Craig L. Nix bought 73 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCO traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.84. 10,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $25.04.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citizens BancShares (FCNCO)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.