Financial Survey: 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) vs. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT)

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04% Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 8X8 and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV., as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $638.13 million 0.95 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -5.72 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 1.62 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Summary

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. beats 8X8 on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

