Financial Comparison: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $6.20 million 254.23 -$51.62 million ($1.14) -8.76 ESS Tech $890,000.00 239.36 -$77.97 million ($0.51) -2.73

Enovix has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Enovix has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enovix and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -31.16% -25.64% ESS Tech N/A -52.76% -44.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enovix and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 12 0 3.00 ESS Tech 0 3 3 0 2.50

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $27.92, indicating a potential upside of 179.45%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 272.30%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Enovix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Enovix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enovix beats ESS Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

