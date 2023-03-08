Filecoin Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $294.38 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00025755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 396,852,799 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

