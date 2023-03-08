Fifth Third Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,030 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 2,081 put options.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,934,002. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $48.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

