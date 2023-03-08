Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507,964 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $972,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

