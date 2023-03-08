Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

