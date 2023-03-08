Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Fidelity National Information Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

