FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. 2,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 4,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

FG Financial Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of FG Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

