FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Down 1%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

FFBW Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FFBW by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FFBW by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FFBW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

