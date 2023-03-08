Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $324.62 million and approximately $80.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00072826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00052939 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000978 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

