Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FERG. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($137.09) to £128 ($153.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $155.04.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $610,247,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $348,412,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,120,000 after buying an additional 2,780,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $234,993,000. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

