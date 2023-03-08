Ferguson plc Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $140.03. 1,179,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,169. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $99.16 and a 52 week high of $155.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($114.24) to GBX 9,890 ($118.93) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($137.09) to £128 ($153.92) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,450.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $610,247,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,056,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,053,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,279,000 after purchasing an additional 305,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,462,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

