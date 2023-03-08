Ferguson plc Announces Dividend of $0.75 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:FERG traded down GBX 420 ($5.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching £116.15 ($139.67). The stock had a trading volume of 355,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 8,602 ($103.44) and a 52 week high of £124.60 ($149.83). The company has a 50 day moving average price of £115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,431.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.77) to GBX 9,630 ($115.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £116.33 ($139.88).

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.22 ($125.32), for a total value of £2,173,612.32 ($2,613,771.43). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

