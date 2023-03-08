Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.86. 22,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 23,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Fairfax India Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

