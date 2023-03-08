FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $450.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $409.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

