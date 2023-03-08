EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) vs. LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Critical Contrast

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EZGO Technologies and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZGO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.78%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than EZGO Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.3% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of EZGO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EZGO Technologies and LiveWire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZGO Technologies $17.39 million 1.95 -$6.46 million N/A N/A LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

LiveWire Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZGO Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

EZGO Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EZGO Technologies and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZGO Technologies N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81%

About EZGO Technologies

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang, Cenbird, and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. Further, it sells battery packs and cells. In addition, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services. The company was formerly known as EZGO IOT Tech & Services Co., Ltd. EZGO Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Changzhou, China.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

