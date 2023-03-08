EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from EVT’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other EVT news, insider Jane Hastings 124,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 20th. Insiders own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union and Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.

