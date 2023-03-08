Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €20.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €20.20 ($21.49) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €20.60 ($21.91) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.98. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($35.07).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

