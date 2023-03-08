Everipedia Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $74.84 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00422095 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.81 or 0.28530827 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

